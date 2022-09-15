400 plus Fintech, Crypto leaders to convene in Accra this month

As the rapid growth of fintech continues and the birth of decentralised finance (DeFi) grows across Africa, leading fintech investors, crypto platforms, ventures and digital finance stakeholders will connect at the Africa Money and DeFi Summit – West Africa edition from September 27 – 28, 2022 at the Movenpick Hotel, Accra.

The leading business summit will connect over 400 delegates, 150 companies, and over 50 speakers covering topics via panel sessions, keynotes and fireside chats, plus multiple networking events, masterclass sessions and a sold-out exhibition.

Andrew Fassnidge, Founder of Africa Tech Summit said “We are delighted to be hosting the West African edition of Africa Money & DeFi Summit in Accra, showcasing fintech leaders, crypto innovators, new rising ventures, and investment opportunities across the region. The growth of crypto across Africa continues and a new wave of DeFi is growing, so it’s exciting times in the digital finance space for driving business and investment forward.”

The Africa Money & DeFi Summit is supported by Polygon, QoreID, Deimos, Zeepay, Celo Foundation, The HBAR Foundation, VeendHQ, Workpay, AWS, WiPay, Cellulant, Binance, YellowCard, Autochek, YouVerify, Fonbnk, Seamfix, Jelurida Africa, Niji Oni & Co, Affinity, Aza Finance, Flutterwave, International Trade Centre, Paystack, Pennee, DataMynt, Bitmama, Africa BIoT Labs, Bitpowr, WeWire Africa, Dukka, Crunch Network, Stakefair, Amalga Securities & FEZ Delivery.

It will feature African fintech leaders, platforms and thought-leaders as they deep-dive on the opportunities in FinTech, Crypto and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) on the Continent.