4,000 residents of Agona East enrolled on health insurance

Some beneficiaries of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) at Agona Nyakrom have thanked Mr. Kojo Addo, the former chairman of Agona West constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for enrolling them to access healthcare.

The beneficiaries involving 4,000 residents of Agona Nyakrom expressed their appreciation to the former chairman for the kind gesture.

Speaking to the media at Nyakrom after receiving their insurance cards, Mr Kojo Budu, a beneficiary, said the chairman had done well for residents of the community.

Mr. Kobena Nyakoh, another beneficiary, was particularly elated that some vulnerable and underprivileged people, as well as single mothers in the area, had been eased of their burdens to seek healthcare.

Mr. Nyakoh urged others who could afford, to extend the gesture to reach more people in the Municipality, especially those in the villages, to assist them to receive affordable and quality health care.

Mr. Kofi Ampah and Madam Adjoa Esieniwaa, both beneficiaries, called on other political leaders in the constituency to emulate the gesture.

Mr. Eric Awuakye, the Assemblyman for Nyakrom Naana Electoral Area, said the former chairman’s kind gesture to the residents was commendable, recognising the financial difficulties that people go through in acquiring health insurance cards, hence the residents would forever be grateful.