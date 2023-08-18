40th Anniversary of Bliza to be launched on August 26

The chiefs and people of Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region will launch the 40th Anniversary of the Bliza (Corn Festival) on Saturday, August 26.

The festival was instituted in 1983 after that year’s drought and famine to “honour corn” for being the first foodstuff that ended the famine and to thank God for His mercies.

It has since been sustained and repackaged to galvanise the synergy for unity and fundraising for community development.

It is one of the leading festivals in the Adaklu District, which attracts people from other regions and the diaspora.

Mr. Matthew Wormenor, the Chairman of the Bliza Planning Committee, briefing the Ghana News Agency at Adaklu Kodzobi on Thursday, said the launch aimed to create awareness on the festival, slated for the second Saturday of November, this year, and to raise funds.

He appealed to all and sundry, including residents and non residents of the community, to join hands to make the launch memorable.