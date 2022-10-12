40th anniversary of Prah Agyensaim VI enstoolment to be commemorated

The 2022 Kantamanto Festival would celebrate the 40th anniversary of the enstoolment of Ehunaborbrim Prah Agyensaim IV, the President of the Assin Owirenkkyi Traditional Council.

The festival, to kick off from October 23–30, 2022, would line up a series of fun and sporting activities as natives of Assin both home and abroad celebrate the annual festival.

A statement released by the Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Council said the celebration was to promote tourism in the capital’s traditional area, Assin Kushea.

“In commemoration of the great King’s significant milestone, all citizens of Owirenkyi Traditional Area, both at home and abroad, are encouraged to join the celebration to make it a success,” excerpts from the statement said.

It added that there would be a float to celebrate and congratulate Ehunabobrim on his occasion, the 40th-year ascension of the Owirenkyi throne.

Some of the activities lined up for the celebration of the festival include a football gala, fundraising activities for schools, clean-up exercises, and health screening.

There would be a half-marathon dubbed the Kushea Special Marathon on Saturday, October 29, 2022, to climax the festival celebrations.