A total of 41 Sierra Leonean students awarded with Chinese government scholarships this year have received financial support to augment their online studies while they await their departure for various universities in China next year, the Chinese Embassy in Sierra Leone said on Friday.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all the international students have to take online courses in their home countries at the current stage,” said the Chinese ambassador to Sierra Leone, Hu Zhangliang. “It’s an alternative but innovative arrangement made by Chinese universities under the current situation. This also brings new experiences to the students.”

Since 1976, the Chinese government has awarded scholarships to more than 970 Sierra Leonean students to study in China.