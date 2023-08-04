4,185 pupils expected to write BECE in Tema West

A total of 4,185 final-year pupils of Junior High Schools are expected to take part in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in Tema West Municipality, the Municipal Education Director, Mr. Isaac MarCarthy, has said.

He said a total of 2,395 pupils, including 1,109 boys and 1,286 girls, are from public schools, and 888 boys and 902 girls, constituting 1,790 from private schools are participating in the exams.

Mr. MarCarthy, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said as part of the preparations to ensure that the pupils perform well, morning classes were organized for all of them throughout the Municipality.

He said a conference dubbed “meet your candidate” was also organized where examiners discussed the West African Examination Council (WAEC) Chief Examiners Report and topics perceived as difficult explained to the candidate.

He said the Directorate visited the various schools to interact with the candidates, encourage them to take the exams seriously, and familiarize them with the rules of the examination.

He said a mock examination sponsored by Mr. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, Member of Parliament for Tema West Constituency was organized for all the candidates.

The Education Director mentioned that the candidates had been well prepared for the examination and believed that the pupils would make the country proud.