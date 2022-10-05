41st ICAO elects 36 members to new council

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) announced Tuesday it has elected 36 state members to its new council at the 41st assembly.

The council is a permanent body of the UN aviation agency composed of 36 member states elected by the assembly for a three-year term.

ICAO listed three groups of the council on its social media. Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom and the United States are under Part 1; Argentina, Austria, Egypt, Iceland, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain and Venezuela under Part 2; and Bolivia, Chile, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Jamaica, Malaysia, Mauritania, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Romania, United Arab Emirates and Zimbabwe under part 3.

According to the ICAO, Part 1 was the election of states of chief importance in air transport. Part 2 was the election of states not already elected in Part 1 but which make the largest contribution to the provision of facilities for international civil air navigation. Part 3 was the election of states whose designation will ensure that all the major geographical areas of the world are represented on the council.

The council convenes and carries out the directions of the assembly.

The ICAO, with 193 member states, sets and audits safety, security, emissions, navigation, and facilitation standards to shape and improve international air operations. ICAO assemblies take place once every three years.

The 41st assembly is being held from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 at the ICAO’s Montreal headquarters, during which member states and representatives from international organizations will establish the ICAO’s priorities, supporting the increased sustainability and digitalization of 21st century air transport. Enditem