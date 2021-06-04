The National Democratic Congress(NDC) Chapter in the United Kingdom(UK) and the Republic Of Ireland under the leadership of Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba has issued a Press Statement to Commemorate the 42nd Anniversary of the June 4th uprising.

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS(NDC) UK & IRELAND CHAPTER STATEMENT TO COMMEMORATE 42ND ANNIVERSARY OF JUNE 4TH UPRISING.

The commemoration of this year’s June 4th Uprising is unique and historic because this is the first time in 42 years out of Ghana’s 64 years of statehood that we are commemorating June 4th without the Leader of the Uprising, late Flt Lt John Jerry Rawlings of blessed memory.

The link between June 4th Uprising and 31st December Revolution, which ushered in the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) are well documented and this Trinity (AFRC, PNDC and NDC) has been described as the Third Political Tradition or Force in Ghana politics; with the ideals, values and principles of Chairman J J Rawlings as the guiding principles and philosophy.

The role of the Third Force under the able and visionary leadership of late President Rawlings in the promulgation of the longest and enduring constitutional dispensation in Ghana cannot be overemphasised.

There is no doubt that despite the sudden demise of Flt Lt Rawlings, the principles and values of June 4th will continue to be relevant and important in sustaining and consolidating our longest attempt to institutionalise democracy in Ghana.

Several factors precipitated the June 4th Uprising and among them was corruption in our body politics at the time but unfortunately and sadly, today, Ghana is being ruled by a brazenly corrupt NPP government under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.

Never again must we experience or witness the events which gave rise to and characterised the June 4 Uprising.

We must therefore, continue to cherish and propagate the ideals, values and principles of June 4th Uprising in our quest to deepen and consolidate democracy, rule of law and constitutionalism in Ghana.

Long Live Ghana!

Long Live NDC !

Long Live June 4th!

Thank you.

Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba

Chairman

NDC- UK & Ireland Chapter