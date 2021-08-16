43 Companies, 7 individuals honoured at 2021 Ghana Business Standard Awards

Forty-Three Companies, 7 individuals have been honoured at the second edition of the Ghana Business Standard Awards, organized by KN Unique Communications in partnership with West Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Zelliate Media.

The awards ceremony seeks to celebrate organizations committed to remarkable business standards in their sectors, and industry leaders breaking barriers of excellence across the Ghanaian business region and the world at large.

The 2021 red-carpet and five-star dinner event was held at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on the theme ‘Celebrating Organizations Committed to Remarkable Business Standards Geared Toward Sustainable Growth’.

The event’s purpose is to bring together business players and recognize local and international companies meeting business standards involved in various sectors and encourage various organisations to strive to meet local and international standards in their delivery of service.

Companies

The winners are Emirates Airline ,International Airline Brand of the year ; O.I.S.L , Outstanding Non-Bank Institution of the year; Multipro Private Limited, Outstanding FMCG Manufacturing Company Of the year; New Crystal Health Services Limited, Outstanding Private Hospital Of the year; Eco Index Agro Solutions Limited, Outstanding Agrochemicals Supplier Of the year; Blowchem Industries Limited, Outstanding Water Company Of The Year ;Agriseed Limited, Best Horticultural Seeds Supplier Of the year; Starlife, Outstanding Insurance Company Of the year (Life);Savannah Diamond Cement, Outstanding Cement Brand Of the year ; QGMI;Outstanding Construction Company Of the year and Kofikrom Pharmacy Limited, Indigenous Pharmaceutical Company Of the year

TF Financial Services , Outstanding Finance Company Of the year; Newlife Homeopathy Clinic, Outstanding Homeopathic Medicine Centre Of The Year; Yara Ghana limited, Outstanding Agribusiness of the year; JRA Cosmetics Limited, Outstanding Comestics Manufacturing Company of the year; Ghana Union Assurance Co Limited., Outstanding Insurance Company of the year (General);Star Assurance Co. Ltd., Indigenous Insurance Company Of The Year; Accra City Hotel, Outstanding Hospitality Service Provider of the year; Immeri Ghana Limited, Outstanding Wellness Company of the year; Vanguard assurance Co. Limited, Outstanding Insurance Brand Of The Year

Appointed Time Printing, Outstanding Printing Press of the Year ;Frimps oil Co. Ltd. Indigenous Oil Marketing Company of the Year ;Centre for Plant Medicine Research, Outstanding Research and Development Award (Herbal Medicine) ;Quick Angels Limited, Outstanding Business Investor Award ;MG. Farms and Trading Limited, Outstanding Organic Papaya Supplier of the year ;Accra Compost and Recycling Plant, Outstanding Waste Processing Company of the year; IBM Petroleum ,Fast Growing Brand of the year (Energy);Attachy Construction, Outstanding Engineering Firm of The Year; Safety World Engineering Services, Industrial Safety Service Company of The Year ;Kab-Fam Ghana Limited,

Best Home Appliances Company Of The Year

TCL Electronics Ghana Limited, Best Product Innovation Award (Electronics),FBN BANK Ghana, Outstanding SME Bank Of The Year; West Africa Gas Pipeline, Outstanding Natural Gas Transportation Company Of The Year and Agrow Farm, Diversified farm of the year

Adom Group, Outstanding Real Estate Of The Year (Low Income) ;Parlays Ghana, Outstanding Food Processing Company Of The Year ;Abrantie College, Best Institution In Cosmetology And Beauty Of The Year ;Spine Therapeutic, Outstanding Spinal Treatment Center Of The Year ;Jamila Home, Outstanding Home Lighting Retailer Of The Year ; Bidi Group, Fuel Treatment Service Company Of The Year ; Honda Ghana, Best Car Brand of The Year and Blowchem Industries Limited, Best Beverage Mixtures Of The Year

Individuals

Mr. Mukesh Thakwani(CEO) , B5 Plus Limited ;Outstanding Business Leader Of The Year (Manufacturing) , Dr. John Kofi Mensah(MD) ,Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) ;

Outstanding Business Leader Of The Year (Banking), Mr. Samuel Peprah (Chief Executive Officer, Prestodea Ghana Limited; Outstanding CEO Of The Year

Mr. Richard Nii Armah Quaye(Chairman , Quick Angels Limited) ;Outstanding Business Leader Of The Year (Investment) ,Dr. Mark Agyei (CEO , New Life Homeopathic Hospital);Outstanding Business Leader Of The Year (Health), Madam Mary Queen V. Komoda(VP , Immeri International) ; Outstanding Business Leader Of The Year (Wellness) and Mr. Bright Adom (CEO ,Adom Group); Outstanding Business Leader Of The Year (Real Estate)