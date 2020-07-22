Family members of a person that died of COVID-19 converse with health workers during a burial ceremony, on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia, May 8, 2020. Somali health ministry on Sunday confirmed 57 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total infections to 1,054. Fawziya Abikar, health minister said three people succumbed to the deadly respiratory disease, raising the death toll to 51. (Xinhua/Hassan Bashi)
(Xinhua/Hassan Bashi)

Algerian Health Minister Abderrahman Benbouzid revealed on Tuesday that about 2,300 healthcare workers in the country have been infected with COVID-19, 44 of them having died since the pandemic outbreak.

The minister made the remarks at a press conference held at the CHU Mustapha hospital in Algiers, the official APS news agency reported.

Benbouzid paid tribute to the medical staff for their bravery and the skills they demonstrated in the field.

He appealed for public support to the medical staff who are “at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic to save the country and who are sacrificing their lives for our good and our health.”

In addition, the minister called on the entire nation to respect and obey the preventive measures against the pandemic, including maintaining hygiene, social distancing, respecting sanitary confinement, and compulsory wearing of mask.

China and Algeria have offered mutual help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Chinese medical team arrived in Algeria on May 14 for a 15-day mission to help fight the coronavirus, through sharing China’s experience in controlling the virus’ spread. Enditem

Advertisements

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 234-972-832 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.