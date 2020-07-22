Algerian Health Minister Abderrahman Benbouzid revealed on Tuesday that about 2,300 healthcare workers in the country have been infected with COVID-19, 44 of them having died since the pandemic outbreak.

The minister made the remarks at a press conference held at the CHU Mustapha hospital in Algiers, the official APS news agency reported.

Benbouzid paid tribute to the medical staff for their bravery and the skills they demonstrated in the field.

He appealed for public support to the medical staff who are “at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic to save the country and who are sacrificing their lives for our good and our health.”

In addition, the minister called on the entire nation to respect and obey the preventive measures against the pandemic, including maintaining hygiene, social distancing, respecting sanitary confinement, and compulsory wearing of mask.

China and Algeria have offered mutual help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Chinese medical team arrived in Algeria on May 14 for a 15-day mission to help fight the coronavirus, through sharing China’s experience in controlling the virus’ spread. Enditem

