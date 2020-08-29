PUL-E-KHUMRI, May 20, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Taliban militants attend a surrender ceremony in Pul-e-Khumri, capital of Baghlan province, Afghanistan, May 20, 2020. Fifteen Taliban militants surrendered and handed over their weapons in Afghanistan's northern province of Baghlan on Wednesday, as the government has been trying to reconcile the insurgents after more than two decades of insurgency. (Photo by Sahel/Xinhua)
At least 44 militants have been killed in northern Afghanistan’s Kunduz province over the past couple of days as security forces stepped up operations in the area, said an army statement released on Saturday.

According to the statement, three local commanders of the armed group identified as Qari Abdullah alias Hijran, Mullah Khairullah nickname Qari Ahmad and Qari Hafiz were among those killed in the operations backed by warplanes in the restive Imam Sahib district.

Citing a senior army commander General Adam Khan Matin, the statement said that 37 more insurgents had been injured during the ongoing crackdown.

Taliban militants who are active in parts of Kunduz province with Kunduz city as its capital 250 km north of Kabul, have yet to make comment on the report.

