At least 44 militants have been killed in northern Afghanistan’s Kunduz province over the past couple of days as security forces stepped up operations in the area, said an army statement released on Saturday.

According to the statement, three local commanders of the armed group identified as Qari Abdullah alias Hijran, Mullah Khairullah nickname Qari Ahmad and Qari Hafiz were among those killed in the operations backed by warplanes in the restive Imam Sahib district.

Citing a senior army commander General Adam Khan Matin, the statement said that 37 more insurgents had been injured during the ongoing crackdown.

Taliban militants who are active in parts of Kunduz province with Kunduz city as its capital 250 km north of Kabul, have yet to make comment on the report.