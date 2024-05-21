44,000 Airports Now Accept Ghana Card – Dr. Bawumia

Ghana’s Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, announced a major milestone in the nation’s digital transformation journey, revealing that the Ghana Card is now accepted at 44,000 airports worldwide.

This development underscores the card’s international recognition and its role in enhancing the global mobility of Ghanaians.

During his recent tour of the Upper West Region, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the importance of the Ghana Card as a digital identity tool.

“We have issued over 17.6 million Ghana cards,” he stated, emphasizing its significance as a unique identifier for all Ghanaians.

The Ghana card’s integration with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) database means that Ghanaians can use it as a valid travel document where a passport is unavailable.

“If you go abroad today, Canada, China, Australia, Germany, or wherever, and your passport gets lost, you can take your Ghana card to board a plane and return to Ghana,” Dr. Bawumia explained.

This functionality provides a critical safety net for travelers, ensuring they can return home without the usual bureaucratic hurdles.

The Ghana Card’s utility extends beyond travel, playing a pivotal role in the fight against corruption within the public sector.

Dr. Bawumia pointed out that requiring government employees to have a Ghana Card has been instrumental in identifying and eliminating ghost workers—fictitious employees who fraudulently receive salaries.

“One of the things that I pushed for was to make sure all workers on government payroll had Ghana cards because we had the problem since the independence of ghost workers,” Dr. Bawumia noted.

By linking payroll data to biometric information on the Ghana Card, the government has effectively removed these ghost employees, leading to substantial financial savings.

In a striking example, Dr. Bawumia revealed that the National Service Scheme uncovered 44,000 ghost workers, resulting in savings of at least 400 million Ghana cedis. Similarly, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) identified 19,000 ghost pensioners, saving over 300 million Ghana cedis.

“The Ghana Card becomes pivotal as a foundational document,” Dr. Bawumia emphasized.