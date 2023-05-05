445 delegates to vote in Adaklu NDC primary

Four hundred and Forty-five delegates would cast their ballots in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary in the Adaklu Constituency.

The number is made up of polling station and constituency executives as well as former executives of the party.

The primary will be held at Adaklu Goefe on May 13, 2023, in which four people will contest.

They are Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr Raymond Akpatsa, 49, a lawyer, Madam Rebecca Agbogah, and Mr Michael Agede.

Mr Jerry Ameko, the Adaklu NDC Constituency Chairman, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Agbodza, also the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, is the frontrunner among the aspirants and tipped to win the primary.

He reminded the delegates that the constituency, for that matter the party, could not afford to change “such a valuable asset, who is lifting the image of Adaklu high in Parliament and the country as a whole.”

Mr Ameko urged contestants to appeal to their supporters to comport themselves on the election day and allow the process to be transparent and peaceful.

He called for support for whoever emerged victorious, adding that: “This is an internal election after which we need to unite to wrest power from the New Patriotic Party, come 2024.”