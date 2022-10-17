4,564 candidates begin BECE in Techiman Municipality

A total of 4,564 candidates are writing this year’s Basic Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Techiman South Municipality Mr John Kwadwo Amissah, the Municipal Director of Education said on Monday at Techiman, Bono East Region.

Speaking to the media at the Techiman Senior High School (SHS) Centre, he said the number comprised 2,201 males and 2,363 females.

According to him 134 Junior High Schools, consisting of 75 public JHSs that presented 3,380 candidates and 59 private JHSs also with 1,184 candidates writing the examination in 14 Centres across the Municipality.

Mr Amissah earlier cautioned the candidates against examination malpractices, stressing that no candidate must attempt to do that because it could lead to the cancellation of the examination results to make the investments of their parents and guardians wasteful

He implored the invigilators to serve with dedication by creating friendly but not an atmosphere of fear and intimidation to serve as a source of motivation for the candidates.

The Ghana News Agency observed during a visit to other Centers including Gyarko Community Day School, Nsuta SHS, Kwarteng Ankomah SHS, Kessi Basahyia SHS and Nkwaeso Methodist JHS that the examination had started smoothly under serene environment.