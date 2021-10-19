46.2km strategic roads and drainage in Assin to be completed in 2023

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of his two-day working visit of the Central Region, has inspected ongoing road constructions and rehabilitation of drainage systems in the Region.

The roads and drainage systems were being constructed to significantly open up the area and ease the challenges needed for socio-economic development.

The President began the exercise with the inspection of a 31.2-killometre asphaltic concrete road from Assin-Fosu to Assin-Praso in the Assin North District of the Assin Central Municipality.

The road construction, which commenced on Tuesday, January 9, 2020, and scheduled to complete in 2023, is being funded through a $58million grant from the Republic of Japan.

The construction includes the dualization of about 1,200 metres into a four-lane carriageway of a 1.2kilometre section in the centre of the Assin-Fosu township.

In addition, it would among others have about 2,400 metres U-shaped vertical drainage, drainage system and a railway underpass reinforced with a concrete box culvert designed to allow the passing of water.

It will also have a five-road crossing drainage in five locations and New Jersey type centre median dualized section with bus stops, steps, street lighting and traffic safety devices with asphaltic concrete pavements.

At Assin Jakai, President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the 15-kilometre Nyankomase-Ahenkro-Assin-Jakai road.

The project includes the construction of feeder roads from Nyankomase-Ahenkro-AssinJakai, Abaasa to Framase junction; the Assin Jakai town roads and the Jakai-Abenkrom roads.

The Nyankomase-Assin Jakai road is being executed by Top International Engineering Ghana Limited and is expected to be completed on Tuesday, October 19, 2023.

The roads, when completed, will provide access to farms for residents in the Assin South District and access to schools and healthcare facilities.

Earlier, the President paid separate courtesy calls on the Chiefs of Assin-Atandansu Traditional Area, Assin-Apimanim Traditional Area and Effutukwa Traditional Area.

During the engagements, the President received high praises for his quality leadership skills and innovation in managing the country.