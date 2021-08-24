46th SWAG Awards scheduled for December 2021

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), has announced December 3, 2021 as the date for the 46th edition of the annual SWAG Awards.

The 2021 edition of the prestigious and longest running award event in Ghana, will confer honors on the nations most distinguished sports personalities in the year under review.

The 46th edition of the Awards will be characterized by beauty and innovation with pre-event ceremonies where straight jacket and known category winners will be decorated at special events ahead of the main event.

The SWAG secretariat in the coming weeks will announce the shortlist for the various categories from the SWAG Awards Nomination Committee at an event launch soon.

SWAG, the umbrella body for the sports media in Ghana is the body solely responsible for honoring Ghanaian sportsmen & women who excel in their various fields.

The SWAG Awards was instituted in 1975 and has gone unbroken.

Source – SWAG