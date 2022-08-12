47 Ethiopian illegal immigrants arrested in northern Tanzania

Tanzanian Immigration authorities said on Thursday they arrested 47 Ethiopian illegal immigrants in a special crackdown in the country’s northern region of Kilimanjaro.

Edward Mwenda, a senior immigration officer for the Kilimanjaro region, said the immigrants were arrested on Wednesday night in a crackdown mounted in collaboration with the police.

“The Ethiopian illegal immigrants were arrested in Mgagao village in Mwanga district in Kilimanjaro region,” said Mwenda, adding that initial investigations have revealed that they were in transit to South Africa to seek green pastures.

He said the immigration authorities were also holding a Tanzanian national in connection with facilitating the transportation of the immigrants.

Mwenda said the immigrants entered the region, bordering Kenya, using illegal border routes. Enditem