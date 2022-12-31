47th Awards Night: SWAG Top Sports Performers for 2022 announced

The Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana (SWAG) has announced the 2022 sports top performers for honors at the 47th SWAG Awards in Accra.

SWAG General Secretary Charles Osei Asibey, in a statement said, “the short listed nomin ees went through a sturdy ritual of careful but rigorous process in the determination of to p performers for honors”.

About 40 sportsmen and women together with Sports Administrators and institutions in 29 categories will be rewarded for excellence in the 2022 year under review.

SWAG will also announce and decorate the winners of the Sports Journalist of the Year and SWAG President’s Awards respectively on the night.

The 47th MTN SWAG Awards will be held at the Accra International Conference Center on January 28 the in New Year.

Full List Below:

Personality of the Year

Joseph Paul Amoah – Athletics

Mohammed Kudus Football

Abraham Mensah – Amateur Boxing

Armwrestler of the Year

Grace Mintah – Female

Athlete of the Year, Female

Abigail Kwarteng, Triple Jumper

Deborah Acquah, Long Jumper

Rose Yeboah Amoanimaah, High Jumper

Athlete of the Year, Male

Joseph Paul Amoah – 200Mts

Benjamin Kwaku Azamati – 100Mts

Badminton Player of the Year

Alphous Kelvin

Boxer of the Year, Amateur

Abraham Mensah

Joseph Commey

Chess Player of the Year

Dr. Kwabena Adu Poku

Club of the Year

Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC

Coach of the Year

Ofori Asare – Amateur Boxing

Husseini Akueteh Addy Armwrestling

Prosper Nartey Ogum Asante Kotoko

Nana Darkwa, Ampem Darkoa

Cricketer of the Year

Samson Awiah Aweh

Cyclist of the Year

Anthony Boafo Boakye Dankwa

Discovery of the Year

Joseph Commey

Raphael Nii Ankrah

Dedication and Valour

Lepowura Mohammed Nurudeen Jawula

Footballer of the Year (Male)

Andre Dede Ayew

Mohammed Kudus

Thomas Partey

Footballer of the Year (Female)

Blessing Shine Agomashie (ASFAR, Morocco)

Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah (Ampem Darkoa)

Doris Boaduwaa (Hasaacas Ladies, Ghana)

Footballer of the Player (Home Based)

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh – Hearts of Oak

Yaw Annor – Ashantigold

Ibrahim Danlad – Asante Kotoko

Hockey Player of the Year (Female)

Adizatu Sulemana (GRA Ladies)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Awuley Quaye

Nii Dodoo Ankrah

Para-Athlete of the Year

Patricia Nyamekye

Professional Golfer of the Year

Kojo Barnii (Damang Golf Club)

Table Tennis Most Exciting Player

Israel Akili

Tennis Player of the Year

Samuel Osei Agbesi Antwi

Volleyball Player of the Year

Rashaka Katadat (Ghana Army)

SWAG TOP 5 Federations

Ghana Athletics

Ghana Armwrestling

Amateur Boxing

Professional Boxing

Ghana Football Association

Ghana Cycling

Ghana Tennis

Swimmer of the Year

Abeiku Gyekye Jackson

Special and Meritorious Awards

Kingsley Owusu Achiaw, Bechem United

Reks Brobbey (Ghana’s Fatest Human)

Christine Ashley, Chess

Ashford Tettey Oku, Football Administrator

Danny List, Professional Golfer

Tom Vemon, Right to Dream

Rustum Gameli Senorgbe

Corporate Awards

Max TV

SES HD+

One On One Foundation

Captain One Golf Society

Tennis Foundation SWAG President’s Award

To be determined

SWAG Journalist of the Year

To be determined

Source: www.swagghana.com