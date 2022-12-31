47th Awards Night: SWAG Top Sports Performers for 2022 announced

The Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana (SWAG) has announced the 2022 sports top performers for honors at the 47th SWAG Awards in Accra.
SWAG General Secretary Charles Osei Asibey, in a statement said, “the short listed nomin ees went through a sturdy ritual of careful but rigorous process in the determination of to p performers for honors”.
About 40 sportsmen and women together with Sports Administrators and institutions in 29 categories will be rewarded for excellence in the 2022 year under review.
SWAG will also announce and decorate the winners of the Sports Journalist of the Year and SWAG President’s Awards respectively on the night.
The 47th MTN SWAG Awards will be held at the Accra International Conference Center on January 28 the in New Year.
Full List Below:
Personality of the Year
Joseph Paul Amoah – Athletics
Mohammed Kudus Football
Abraham Mensah – Amateur Boxing
Armwrestler of the Year
Grace Mintah – Female
Athlete of the Year, Female
Abigail Kwarteng, Triple Jumper
Deborah Acquah, Long Jumper
Rose Yeboah Amoanimaah, High Jumper
Athlete of the Year, Male
Joseph Paul Amoah – 200Mts
Benjamin Kwaku Azamati – 100Mts
Badminton Player of the Year
Alphous Kelvin
Boxer of the Year, Amateur
Abraham Mensah
Joseph Commey
Chess Player of the Year
Dr. Kwabena Adu Poku
Club of the Year
Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC
Coach of the Year
Ofori Asare – Amateur Boxing
Husseini Akueteh Addy Armwrestling
Prosper Nartey Ogum Asante Kotoko
Nana Darkwa, Ampem Darkoa
Cricketer of the Year
Samson Awiah Aweh
Cyclist of the Year
Anthony Boafo Boakye Dankwa
Discovery of the Year
Joseph Commey
Raphael Nii Ankrah
Dedication and Valour
Lepowura Mohammed Nurudeen Jawula
Footballer of the Year (Male)
Andre Dede Ayew
Mohammed Kudus
Thomas Partey
Footballer of the Year (Female)
Blessing Shine Agomashie (ASFAR, Morocco)
Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah (Ampem Darkoa)
Doris Boaduwaa (Hasaacas Ladies, Ghana)
Footballer of the Player (Home Based)
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh – Hearts of Oak
Yaw Annor – Ashantigold
Ibrahim Danlad – Asante Kotoko
Hockey Player of the Year (Female)
Adizatu Sulemana (GRA Ladies)
Lifetime Achievement Award
Awuley Quaye
Nii Dodoo Ankrah
Para-Athlete of the Year
Patricia Nyamekye
Professional Golfer of the Year
Kojo Barnii (Damang Golf Club)
Table Tennis Most Exciting Player
Israel Akili
Tennis Player of the Year
Samuel Osei Agbesi Antwi
Volleyball Player of the Year
Rashaka Katadat (Ghana Army)
SWAG TOP 5 Federations
Ghana Athletics
Ghana Armwrestling
Amateur Boxing
Professional Boxing
Ghana Football Association
Ghana Cycling
Ghana Tennis
Swimmer of the Year
Abeiku Gyekye Jackson
Special and Meritorious Awards
Kingsley Owusu Achiaw, Bechem United
Reks Brobbey (Ghana’s Fatest Human)
Christine Ashley, Chess
Ashford Tettey Oku, Football Administrator
Danny List, Professional Golfer
Tom Vemon, Right to Dream
Rustum Gameli Senorgbe
Corporate Awards
Max TV
SES HD+
One On One Foundation
Captain One Golf Society
Tennis Foundation SWAG President’s Award
To be determined
SWAG Journalist of the Year
To be determined
Source: www.swagghana.com