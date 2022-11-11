48 aspirants file to contest Bia West NDC constituency elections

A total of 48 National Democratic Congress (NDC) aspirants are contesting various executive positions in the Bia West constituency in the Western North Region.

Forty of the aspirants are males and eight are females.

Mr Emmanuel Agbenyo, Bia West Constituency Director of Elections, said one person was disqualified during vetting and that 1,395 branch executives from 155 branches would be voting in the election.

He indicated that preparations were far advanced to ensure transparent, free and fair elections so that at the end of the day there would be a united front within the party for the battle ahead in 2024.

The Director of Elections called on both aspirants and their supporters to be guided by the fact that the NDC was determined in recapturing political power and that this could only materialized with a united front.

He announced the election would be held on Sunday, 23 October, at Essam.