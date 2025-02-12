48 Hours of ECOWAS Club Sparks Regional Integration Dialogue in Senegal

In a pioneering initiative aimed at fostering unity and peace in West Africa, the ECOWAS Club of Gaston Berger University in Saint-Louis, Senegal, hosted the inaugural “48 Hours” event from February 7 to 8, 2025.

Against a backdrop of ongoing security challenges, cross-border conflicts, and economic uncertainties, the two-day meeting provided a vibrant platform for young people and local stakeholders to explore strategies for regional integration and conflict prevention.

The event attracted a diverse audience, including H.E. Mrs. Zelma Fassinou, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Senegal, who underscored the critical role that civil society—especially the youth—plays in promoting sustainable peace and cooperation. Panels led by notable figures such as Ambassador Saliou Cissé, General Jean Luc Dienné, Professor Alioune Sall, a former judge at the ECOWAS Court of Justice, and Professor Moussa Diop, offered in-depth discussions on the use of diplomacy to advance African integration. Participants also deliberated on enhancing the mobility and inclusion of young people within the ECOWAS region, emphasizing the transformative power of regional cooperation.

Beyond the panel discussions, the event celebrated the rich cultural diversity of West Africa through exhibitions and live performances, allowing attendees to experience firsthand the artistic and cultural wealth that defines the sub-region. The exchange of ideas and cultural expressions sparked new insights and led to concrete recommendations aimed at strengthening collaboration among universities and higher institutions. These recommendations included student exchange programs and integrating ECOWAS Clubs into local decision-making processes to further the political and social integration of the community.

By the conclusion of the “48 Hours” event, participants emerged with a deeper understanding of ECOWAS’s mission and its pivotal role in promoting regional security. The discussions and cultural showcases not only raised awareness but also galvanized a commitment among young people and community leaders to contribute actively to the ongoing efforts toward a united, peaceful, and prosperous West Africa.