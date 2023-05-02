48-hours reading session ends in Ayawaso Central

The 48-hour reading session for both students and locals of Ayawaso Central constituency concluded at the weekend as part of programmes to commemorate the Accra World Book Capital (AWBC).

The AWBC is a UNESCO-sponsored reading strategy aimed at encouraging school children and community members to read.

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) oversaw the reading festival, on the theme: “Reading to Connect Minds for Development”, held under the auspices of the United Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Accra was chosen as the fourth African city to host the event this year due to its efforts to promote youth empowerment activities throughout the sub-region.

Mr Alexander Tsumasi, the Assembly Member of Ayidiki Electoral Area, were the programme was held, told the Ghana News Agency that reading was very important for human growth, emphasising that residents, including students, should strive to read on regular basis.

He said reading provided an opportunity to learn new vocabulary and broaden one’s horizon to acquire more knowledge.

Parents and guardians must constantly guarantee that their children read from reliable and relevant sources in order to be responsible citizens.

Mrs Rhoda Akueteh, the Director of the Ayawaso Central NCCE, expressed gratitude for the huge turnout of participants and that the NCCE would continue to sponsor educational programmes to help residents and students build their knowledge power.

She urged parents to continue to provide relevant reading and other learning materials for their children to prevent them from giving excuses not to read.