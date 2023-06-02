48 Years of ECOWAS commemorated in Addis –Ababa

Under the leadership of Amb Francis Gabriel OKE, the Celebration of the 48 Years Anniversary of our Community created again a platform that shows case and more visibility of ECOWAS as one of the advanced RECs among the 08 RECs of the African Union.

With the Presence of the AU, UN Officials, RECs/RMs Representatives and some of International Community partners; the opening ceremony were done respectively by the dean of ECOWAS Group of Ambassadors: HE. Amma A. Twum-Amoah, Ambassador Extraordinary anPlenipotentiary & Permanent Representative of Ghana to Ethiopia; the Chair of the ECOWAS: HE. Maria Antonieta P. D’ALVA, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary & Permanent Representative of Guinea Bissau to Ethiopia and HE. Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa, Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

The Event was also enriched with a Video Documentary on ECOWAS Success Stories with reflections and perspectives interventions towards the ECOWAS Vision 2050 and thus, the Africa that we want by 2063.