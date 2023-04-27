489 households in 2022 benefited from LEAP in Tema

The Tema Metropolitan Office of the Social Welfare Department has disclosed that 489 households from 15 communities in the Tema Metropolis benefited from the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme last year.

Ms. Emelia Akorfa Menokpor, Tema Metropolitan Director of Social Welfare Department told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the beneficiary households received the livelihood support in six payment cycles.

She stated that a total of GHS 224,976.00 was distributed to the 489 beneficiary households across all categories and 44 People With Disabilities (PWDs) were also helped as part of the government’s social development programme for medical, educational, capacity-building, and income-generating initiatives valued GHs110,619.27.

She said the items distributed to the beneficiary PWDs included Deep freezers and fridges, various provisions, Tie & Dye materials, fufu blending machines, bails of ladies clothing, bails of second-hand clothing, assorted shoes and sandals, and other items aimed at facilitating the establishment of businesses for them based on their own requests.

In addition, she added that 316 child and family welfare issues were amicably settled to maintain harmony in households for the development and survival of children in the city.

Ms. Menokpor stated that 39 Day Care Centres were also supervised to verify compliance with the Children’s Act 1998 (Act 560).

The LEAP programme, launched by the Government of Ghana (GOG) in 2008, is a cash transfer programme for extremely poor and vulnerable households with orphaned and vulnerable children (OVC) or persons with severe disabilities who lack productive capacity, and elderly people from 65 and above.