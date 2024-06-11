49 Migrants Dead, 140 Missing in Yemen Boat Tragedy

A tragic incident unfolded off the coast of Yemen as a boat carrying 260 migrants capsized near Alghareef Point in Shabwah governorate.

The disaster has claimed the lives of at least 49 migrants, including 31 women and six children, with 140 others still missing. Survivors reported that the vessel departed from Bossaso in Somalia, carrying 115 Somali nationals and 145 Ethiopians, including 90 women.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has responded swiftly, mobilizing two mobile medical teams to assist survivors. Out of the 71 survivors, eight required further medical attention and were referred to a hospital, while the remaining 63 received first aid and minor treatment. Additionally, IOM psychologists are providing mental health support to 38 survivors.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, but they face challenges due to a shortage of operational patrol boats and the recent conflict in the area. Local community members, including fishermen, have been instrumental in recovery efforts and the dignified burial of the deceased.

This tragedy underscores the dangers of the Eastern Horn of Africa to Yemen migration route, which is frequented by hundreds of thousands of migrants, many of whom undertake irregular journeys. Despite ongoing conflicts and risks, thousands of migrants continue to transit through Yemen in hopes of reaching Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia.