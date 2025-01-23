4Play Reimagines AratheJay’s “Jesus Christ II” Featuring Black Sherif with Afro House Flair

London-based music and production collective 4Play has kicked off the year with an exciting Afro House remix of AratheJay’s hit track “Jesus Christ II,” which features Black Sherif.

The remix breathes new life into the original song, adding energetic rhythms and house-inspired elements while retaining the raw emotion that made the track a standout.

The trio’s connection to their Ghanaian root deepened after their visit during the Detty December celebrations, where they performed at some of the season’s biggest events, including the “iMullar Sound System” and the Gold Block Party.

Their captivating sets left audiences buzzing and highlighted their ability to merge cultural authenticity with crowd-pleasing performances.

4Play’s signature sound, a fusion of diverse musical influences and global appeal, is evident in this remix. The Afro House version not only enhances the song’s replay value but also positions it as a club jam for fans of electronic and Afrobeat genres alike.

Listen here https://orcd.co/jesuschrist2_4play_remix_arathejay_blacksherif