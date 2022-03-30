4th Africa Human Resources Innovation Awards: Leading institutions & HR leaders honoured

By
Ike Dzokpo
-
0
Hr Innovation Awards

A number of leading Institutions and HR Leaders from Africa, including Ghana, were celebrated at the 4th edition of the Africa Human Resources Innovation Awards (AHRIA) held on Friday 25th March 2022 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

This year’s event which was under the theme: “Rewarding Excellence in the HR sector”, was graced by the crème de la crème of the HR fraternity within Ghana and its neighbouring countries, and wise leading organisations with top-notch HR models and practices, who have made sterling contributions to the corporate sector over the years.

CEO/Founder of Instinct Wave – Mr. Akin Naphtal, in his welcome address applauded organisations and practitioners who have pushed the boundaries and raised the bar of excellence in the profession in spite of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global work force.

“HR, undoubtedly, is the focal point of every organisation. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has permanently solidified the position of this noble profession. Employers and employees were thrown into chaos and uncertainty, with no clear end in sight.

HR operated in crisis mode for much of 2020 and the first half of 2021, figuring out how employees could work from home, trying to provide extra mental and physical health support, and working more than ever on C-level strategies for keeping their organisations functioning. As the dust continues to settle, and companies adjust to a new normal, the role of HR has fundamentally changed”, he said.

Some of the winners during the gala night included Telecommunication Giant – MTN Ghana, who went home with six (6) most-coveted awards, Goldfields Ghana, Absa Bank, VRA, DVLA, Bank of Ghana, Nigerian Brewery, among others.

Below is a list of winners who were honoured at the glamorous event

Best Organisation in Employee BenefitsMTN
Most Innovative Work Place Design of the Year:Standard Chartered Bank Ghana
Outstanding Employee Retention Policy Award:Absa Bank
HR Transformation in Public Sector:DVLA
Best Learning and Development Strategy: (Public Sector)VRA
Most Innovative Work from home plan: (Bronze)Guinness Ghana
Most Innovative Work from home plan: (Silver)Absa Bank
Most Innovative Work from Home Plan Policy: (Gold)MTN
Excellence in Workplace Health & Wellbeing:Nigerian Breweries Plc
Best Organisation in New Employee Onboarding:Star Insurance
Best Flexible Working Strategy:Guinness Ghana
Strategic HR Plan of the year:Goldfields Ghana
HR Innovation in Insurance:Star Insurance
Most Innovative Workplace Design (Public Sector):VRA
Best HR Innovation in Public sector:Bank of Ghana
Excellence in Leadership Development for Women:Standard Chartered Bank Ghana
Best Organisation in Work Place Culture:Karpowership
Outstanding Employee Engagement Strategy:Guinness Ghana
Excellence in Change Management Strategy:Zoomlion
Employer Brand of the Year:MTN
Woman HR Professional of the Year:Gifty Addo Kissi

Acting Director of Human Resource

DVLA
HR Professional of the Year (East Africa):Francis Lichuma

HR Director, East Africa Business

Ecobank
Male Professional of the Year:Collins Kofi Frimpong

Group Head, Human Capital

Zoomlion
HR Emerging Leader:Martha Appiah Mensah

HR Manager (Tarkwa Mines)

Goldfields Ghana
Most People Focused CEO (Public Sector) Award:Mr. Kwasi Agyeman Busia

Chief Executive Officer

DVLA
HR Team of the year: BronzeAbsa Bank
HR Team of the Year: SilverGoldfields Ghana
HR Team of the Year: (Gold)MTN
Outstanding contributions to the HR profession:Mr. Olusegun Mojeed, FCIPM

President & Chairman of the Governing Council

Chattered Institute of Personel Management Nigeria
HR Personality of the Year (Ghana):William Easmon

Director, People & Culture

Absa Bank
HR Personality of the year (Nigeria):Florence Nyokabi

Head, Human Resources Nigeria and West Africa

Standard Chartered Nigeria
Africa Top 50 HR Leaders:Ama Benneh- Amponsah

Chief Human Resources Officer, MTN Ghana
Africa Top 50 HR Leaders:Grace Omo-Lamai

Director of Human Resources, Nigerian Breweries Plc
Africa Top 50 HR Leaders:Gifty Fordwuo

Head, Human Resource, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana
Africa Top 50 HR Leaders:Mr. Alex Obu- Simpson

Ag. Vice President and Head of Human Resources and Corporate Affairs

Goldfields Ghana
Africa Top 50 HR Leaders:Ms. Gloria D. Quartey

Special Advisor on HR matters to BoG Governor

Bank of Ghana
Africa Top 50 HR Leaders:William Easmon

Director, People & Culture

Absa Bank
Africa Top 50 HR Leaders:Florence Nyokabi

Head, Human Resources Nigeria and West Africa

Standard Chartered Nigeria
Lifetime Achievement Award:Ms. Gloria D. Quartey

Special Advisor on HR matters to BoG Governor

Bank of Ghana
Employer of the Year:MTN
HR Hall of Fame Award:MTN
Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here