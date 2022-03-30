4th Africa Human Resources Innovation Awards: Leading institutions & HR leaders honoured

A number of leading Institutions and HR Leaders from Africa, including Ghana, were celebrated at the 4th edition of the Africa Human Resources Innovation Awards (AHRIA) held on Friday 25th March 2022 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

This year’s event which was under the theme: “Rewarding Excellence in the HR sector”, was graced by the crème de la crème of the HR fraternity within Ghana and its neighbouring countries, and wise leading organisations with top-notch HR models and practices, who have made sterling contributions to the corporate sector over the years.

CEO/Founder of Instinct Wave – Mr. Akin Naphtal, in his welcome address applauded organisations and practitioners who have pushed the boundaries and raised the bar of excellence in the profession in spite of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global work force.

“HR, undoubtedly, is the focal point of every organisation. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has permanently solidified the position of this noble profession. Employers and employees were thrown into chaos and uncertainty, with no clear end in sight.

HR operated in crisis mode for much of 2020 and the first half of 2021, figuring out how employees could work from home, trying to provide extra mental and physical health support, and working more than ever on C-level strategies for keeping their organisations functioning. As the dust continues to settle, and companies adjust to a new normal, the role of HR has fundamentally changed”, he said.

Some of the winners during the gala night included Telecommunication Giant – MTN Ghana, who went home with six (6) most-coveted awards, Goldfields Ghana, Absa Bank, VRA, DVLA, Bank of Ghana, Nigerian Brewery, among others.

Below is a list of winners who were honoured at the glamorous event