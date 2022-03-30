4th Africa Human Resources Innovation Awards: Leading institutions & HR leaders honoured

A number of leading Institutions and HR Leaders from Africa, including Ghana, were celebrated at the 4th edition of the Africa Human Resources Innovation Awards (AHRIA) held on Friday 25th March 2022 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, Ghana.
This year’s event which was under the theme: “Rewarding Excellence in the HR sector”, was graced by the crème de la crème of the HR fraternity within Ghana and its neighbouring countries, and wise leading organisations with top-notch HR models and practices, who have made sterling contributions to the corporate sector over the years.
CEO/Founder of Instinct Wave – Mr. Akin Naphtal, in his welcome address applauded organisations and practitioners who have pushed the boundaries and raised the bar of excellence in the profession in spite of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global work force.
“HR, undoubtedly, is the focal point of every organisation. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has permanently solidified the position of this noble profession. Employers and employees were thrown into chaos and uncertainty, with no clear end in sight.
HR operated in crisis mode for much of 2020 and the first half of 2021, figuring out how employees could work from home, trying to provide extra mental and physical health support, and working more than ever on C-level strategies for keeping their organisations functioning. As the dust continues to settle, and companies adjust to a new normal, the role of HR has fundamentally changed”, he said.
Some of the winners during the gala night included Telecommunication Giant – MTN Ghana, who went home with six (6) most-coveted awards, Goldfields Ghana, Absa Bank, VRA, DVLA, Bank of Ghana, Nigerian Brewery, among others.
Below is a list of winners who were honoured at the glamorous event
|Best Organisation in Employee BenefitsMTN
|Most Innovative Work Place Design of the Year:Standard Chartered Bank Ghana
|Outstanding Employee Retention Policy Award:Absa Bank
|HR Transformation in Public Sector:DVLA
|Best Learning and Development Strategy: (Public Sector)VRA
|Most Innovative Work from home plan: (Bronze)Guinness Ghana
|Most Innovative Work from home plan: (Silver)Absa Bank
|Most Innovative Work from Home Plan Policy: (Gold)MTN
|Excellence in Workplace Health & Wellbeing:Nigerian Breweries Plc
|Best Organisation in New Employee Onboarding:Star Insurance
|Best Flexible Working Strategy:Guinness Ghana
|Strategic HR Plan of the year:Goldfields Ghana
|HR Innovation in Insurance:Star Insurance
|Most Innovative Workplace Design (Public Sector):VRA
|Best HR Innovation in Public sector:Bank of Ghana
|Excellence in Leadership Development for Women:Standard Chartered Bank Ghana
|Best Organisation in Work Place Culture:Karpowership
|Outstanding Employee Engagement Strategy:Guinness Ghana
|Excellence in Change Management Strategy:Zoomlion
|Employer Brand of the Year:MTN
|Woman HR Professional of the Year:Gifty Addo Kissi
Acting Director of Human Resource
DVLA
|HR Professional of the Year (East Africa):Francis Lichuma
HR Director, East Africa Business
Ecobank
|Male Professional of the Year:Collins Kofi Frimpong
Group Head, Human Capital
Zoomlion
|HR Emerging Leader:Martha Appiah Mensah
HR Manager (Tarkwa Mines)
Goldfields Ghana
|Most People Focused CEO (Public Sector) Award:Mr. Kwasi Agyeman Busia
Chief Executive Officer
DVLA
|HR Team of the year: BronzeAbsa Bank
|HR Team of the Year: SilverGoldfields Ghana
|HR Team of the Year: (Gold)MTN
|Outstanding contributions to the HR profession:Mr. Olusegun Mojeed, FCIPM
President & Chairman of the Governing Council
Chattered Institute of Personel Management Nigeria
|HR Personality of the Year (Ghana):William Easmon
Director, People & Culture
Absa Bank
|HR Personality of the year (Nigeria):Florence Nyokabi
Head, Human Resources Nigeria and West Africa
Standard Chartered Nigeria
|Africa Top 50 HR Leaders:Ama Benneh- Amponsah
Chief Human Resources Officer, MTN Ghana
|Africa Top 50 HR Leaders:Grace Omo-Lamai
Director of Human Resources, Nigerian Breweries Plc
|Africa Top 50 HR Leaders:Gifty Fordwuo
Head, Human Resource, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana
|Africa Top 50 HR Leaders:Mr. Alex Obu- Simpson
Ag. Vice President and Head of Human Resources and Corporate Affairs
Goldfields Ghana
|Africa Top 50 HR Leaders:Ms. Gloria D. Quartey
Special Advisor on HR matters to BoG Governor
Bank of Ghana
|Africa Top 50 HR Leaders:William Easmon
Director, People & Culture
Absa Bank
|Africa Top 50 HR Leaders:Florence Nyokabi
Head, Human Resources Nigeria and West Africa
Standard Chartered Nigeria
|Lifetime Achievement Award:Ms. Gloria D. Quartey
Special Advisor on HR matters to BoG Governor
Bank of Ghana
|Employer of the Year:MTN
|HR Hall of Fame Award:MTN