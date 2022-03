4th Africa Human Resources Innovation Awards: Leading institutions & HR leaders honoured

A number of leading Institutions and HR Leaders from Africa, including Ghana, were celebrated at the 4th edition of the Africa Human Resources Innovation Awards (AHRIA) held on Friday 25th March 2022 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

This year’s event which was under the theme: “Rewarding Excellence in the HR sector”, was graced by the crème de la crème of the HR fraternity within Ghana and its neighbouring countries, and wise leading organisations with top-notch HR models and practices, who have made sterling contributions to the corporate sector over the years.

CEO/Founder of Instinct Wave – Mr. Akin Naphtal, in his welcome address applauded organisations and practitioners who have pushed the boundaries and raised the bar of excellence in the profession in spite of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global work force.

“HR, undoubtedly, is the focal point of every organisation. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has permanently solidified the position of this noble profession. Employers and employees were thrown into chaos and uncertainty, with no clear end in sight.

HR operated in crisis mode for much of 2020 and the first half of 2021, figuring out how employees could work from home, trying to provide extra mental and physical health support, and working more than ever on C-level strategies for keeping their organisations functioning. As the dust continues to settle, and companies adjust to a new normal, the role of HR has fundamentally changed”, he said.

Some of the winners during the gala night included Telecommunication Giant – MTN Ghana, who went home with six (6) most-coveted awards, Goldfields Ghana, Absa Bank, VRA, DVLA, Bank of Ghana, Nigerian Brewery, among others.

Below is a list of winners who were honoured at the glamorous event

Best Organisation in Employee BenefitsMTN Most Innovative Work Place Design of the Year:Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Outstanding Employee Retention Policy Award:Absa Bank HR Transformation in Public Sector:DVLA Best Learning and Development Strategy: (Public Sector)VRA Most Innovative Work from home plan: (Bronze)Guinness Ghana Most Innovative Work from home plan: (Silver)Absa Bank Most Innovative Work from Home Plan Policy: (Gold)MTN Excellence in Workplace Health & Wellbeing:Nigerian Breweries Plc Best Organisation in New Employee Onboarding:Star Insurance Best Flexible Working Strategy:Guinness Ghana Strategic HR Plan of the year:Goldfields Ghana HR Innovation in Insurance:Star Insurance Most Innovative Workplace Design (Public Sector):VRA Best HR Innovation in Public sector:Bank of Ghana Excellence in Leadership Development for Women:Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Best Organisation in Work Place Culture:Karpowership Outstanding Employee Engagement Strategy:Guinness Ghana Excellence in Change Management Strategy:Zoomlion Employer Brand of the Year:MTN Woman HR Professional of the Year:Gifty Addo Kissi Acting Director of Human Resource DVLA HR Professional of the Year (East Africa):Francis Lichuma HR Director, East Africa Business Ecobank Male Professional of the Year:Collins Kofi Frimpong Group Head, Human Capital Zoomlion HR Emerging Leader:Martha Appiah Mensah HR Manager (Tarkwa Mines) Goldfields Ghana Most People Focused CEO (Public Sector) Award:Mr. Kwasi Agyeman Busia Chief Executive Officer DVLA HR Team of the year: BronzeAbsa Bank HR Team of the Year: SilverGoldfields Ghana HR Team of the Year: (Gold)MTN Outstanding contributions to the HR profession:Mr. Olusegun Mojeed, FCIPM President & Chairman of the Governing Council Chattered Institute of Personel Management Nigeria HR Personality of the Year (Ghana):William Easmon Director, People & Culture Absa Bank HR Personality of the year (Nigeria):Florence Nyokabi Head, Human Resources Nigeria and West Africa Standard Chartered Nigeria Africa Top 50 HR Leaders:Ama Benneh- Amponsah Chief Human Resources Officer, MTN Ghana Africa Top 50 HR Leaders:Grace Omo-Lamai Director of Human Resources, Nigerian Breweries Plc Africa Top 50 HR Leaders:Gifty Fordwuo Head, Human Resource, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Africa Top 50 HR Leaders:Mr. Alex Obu- Simpson Ag. Vice President and Head of Human Resources and Corporate Affairs Goldfields Ghana Africa Top 50 HR Leaders:Ms. Gloria D. Quartey Special Advisor on HR matters to BoG Governor Bank of Ghana Africa Top 50 HR Leaders:William Easmon Director, People & Culture Absa Bank Africa Top 50 HR Leaders:Florence Nyokabi Head, Human Resources Nigeria and West Africa Standard Chartered Nigeria Lifetime Achievement Award:Ms. Gloria D. Quartey Special Advisor on HR matters to BoG Governor Bank of Ghana Employer of the Year:MTN HR Hall of Fame Award:MTN