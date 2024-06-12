4th Ghana Poultry Festival Launched

The Director of the Animal Production Directorate of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Mr. Jonas Asare has stated that the poultry industry has the potential to create jobs for Ghanaians particularly for women and the youth in the country.

He said the poultry sector will harness economic activities such as input supply production, processing and marketing leading to job creation for economic growth and development.

“Government is committed to address the challenges of the poultry sector and however called on all key stakeholders to play significant roles in resuscitating the poultry industry.

In a speech read on his behalf by Mr. Bright Manye, at the launch of the 4th Ghana Poultry festival organized by Ghana Agrihouse Foundation in collaboration with Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) he said Ghanaian poultry farmers are unable to compete with the Brazilian, European and Asian counterparts due to the high cost of feed.

He said poultry feed constitute about 70% of production cost and explained that any marginal change in the price of production unit causes a stir in profitability saying “Ghanaian poultry farmers are experiencing other challenges such as high cost of day old chicks, vaccines, utilities and the absence of quality processing facilities.”

He noted that government have implemented programmes and projects to help address the array of issues in the sector and mentioned some implemented projects such as Livestock Development, National Livestock Service Project, Ghana Poultry Project. Rearing for Food and Jobs among others pointing out that it is all part of the effort to revive the poultry sector.

For her part, Madam Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa urged government to roll out initiatives and programmes as part of the effort to scale up the poultry industry to have competitive advantage over imported poultry products across the country and encourage also the consumption of local chicken and eggs.

She however called on players in the poultry industry to network and engage government to help address emerging challenges confronting the sector and urged Ghanaians to consume local poultry produce and eggs to reduce the importation of poultry products.

Madam Comfort Kyerewaa Acheampong, Coordinator for Ghana National Egg Campaign Secretatriat called on government to declare 1st of July as Egg day and explained that it is a move to promote the consumption of local chicken adding that eggs also contains a lot of nutritional values.

For her part, the Chairman Greater Accra Regional Association of Poultry Farmers, Madam Gifty Rodor urged government to prioritise the poulty industry and called for policies that will bring to bear the country’s food security and sovereignty.

Report Ben LARYEA