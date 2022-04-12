4ward Development supports St Joseph Health Center with GH¢10k

The management and staff of the Saint Joseph Health centre in Kalba in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District are beginning to heave a sigh of relief after weeks of a temporary close down of the facility following a heavy rainstorm.

The rainstorm which occurred on March 20, 2022, ripped off the roof of the facility and destroyed valuable documents, equipment, drugs inter alia belonging to the health center compelling management to discharge patients who were on admission.

In solidarity with the over 40,000 community residents whose health is in jeopardy, 4ward Development has donated Ghc10,000 to the health centre to assist in the recovery process of fully reopening the facility.

Ahmed A. Yekini, the Regional Director of 4ward Development for the Upper West and Savannah regions, disclosed that their organization was basically into the provision of portable drinking water in Wa West, Wa East, Wa Municipal, and the Sawla-Tune-Kalba District.

He however said after receiving news of the sad turn of events at the facility through media reports and the Member of Parliament for the area, the organization couldn’t hold back its desire to emphatize with the people of the area through financial solidarity.

He noted that the provision of clean water to community members without good health is pointless, hence, the need for the donation which they believe will go a long way to help the institution get back in shape so that it can continue to provide decent health care to the over 40,000 residents.

He reiterated the fact that, the major priority at the community level is primary healthcare and good water, adding that “we have so much interest in the health of the people, the last place you expect to be out of functioning capacity in a community is a clinic”.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the health workers at the facility for their benevolent efforts in discharging health service to clients under trees in this very trying times.

Mr. Ahemed called on other organizations and individuals to come to the aid of the facility, in order to save the lives of the thousands of people whose health was at risk.

“We recognized that we didn’t have much because, we are a small institution and a private organization. We know we can’t afford to put the place in good form but with the support of other benevolent individuals and organizations, the health centre can work again,” he said.

Fr. Sylvester Kuubetersuur, the Diocesan Development Coordinator, who received the donation on behalf of the St Joseph Health Centre expressed gratitude to 4ward Development Company for the kind gesture, but like Oliver Twist,he requested for additional financial and in-kind contributions.

The Chief Physician of the facility, George Sobiitey, lamented over the fact that little was being done to get the facility back on track since the terrible rainstorm occurred three weeks ago.

He raised concern about how some clients attend to themselves in their homes and then turn to the institution when complications begin to set in as a result of the breakdown of the facility.

He said the crew was discouraged about the slow pace of progress towards getting the facility back to good shape, commending 4ward Development for listening to their concerns and urged more charitable groups, Non-Governmental Organizations, and other benefactors to emulate the good example.

4ward Development is a small water company. It is not an NGO but a private company operating in communities that is into building water infrastructures, managing and making sure that communities have sustainable and safe drinking water.

St Joseph health center was built in 1980 and started operation in the year 1981 by the Catholic Church.

Source: Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham