4Ward Development West Africa invests US$10M in Water Sector

Mr Fredrik Sunesson, Managing Director of 4Ward Development West Africa, said the company has so far invested more than US$10 million into the water sector alone and intends to invest 1.1 million US dollars in the Upper West and Savannah Regions.

He said an additional US$ 5 million US would be injected into the company’s operations in the coming two years.

Mr Sunesson announced this during the commissioning of the Numa Purified Water System by Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, under the enhancing Water and Sanitation Hygiene (WASH) programme.

He said the company would continue to push for growth and expansion with the provision of safe and clean water to about 25,000 customers in 10 communities this year alone.

Mr Sunesson said the 4Ward Development West Africa was a private sector company providing safe, sustainable, and innovative water services to complement public sector provision.

“We work alongside the government in achieving United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-Goal 6) to ensure clean water and sanitation for all,”, he said.

Mr. Sunesson announced that aside from the Tuna facility, the company had installed three customer-centered community water services at Kulmasa, Gindabour, and Blema in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District in the Savanna Region.

It also provided similar facilities at Kandeu, Poyentanga, Ga, and Nyoli in the Wa West District and one each at Luggo in the Wa East District and Boli in the Wa Municipality, which added up to 10 communities in total, serving more than 25,000 people with safe and affordable water services.

Mr. Sunesson gave the assurance that in 2023, the company would build and operate an additional 15 customer-centered community water services in the same areas.

He said more than 200 people, mostly women work with the company as vendors, technicians, and marketers and provided a range of water services that allowed the company to focus on job creation as a core corporate mission.

Tunawura Daniel Safo Mahama Amantana, Chief of Tuna pleaded with the company to consider extending the provision of water services to other communities within the district.

He said it was the expectation of the people in the community to ensure everlasting cordial and partnership relations between them and the company for the development of more water sources for the communities.