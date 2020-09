A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted South Sandwich Islands region at 0021 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 115.01 km, was initially determined to be at 56.0938 degrees south latitude and 27.6343 degrees west longitude.

