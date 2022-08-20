5.1 million Zambian children vaccinated against polio

The number of children under the age of five years vaccinated against polio in Zambia has now reached 5.1 million since the launch of the oral vaccination exercise in March this year, a senior government official said Friday.

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo said the figure was attained following the conclusion of round three of the vaccination drive which saw a national coverage of 108 percent.

She said all provinces recorded coverage of above 100 percent with a total of 5.1 million children vaccinated.

“This successful campaign is a very important outcome for our country,” she said in a statement.

According to her, the exercise will go a long way in protecting the children against polio given the resurgence of the disease in some neighboring countries. Enditem

