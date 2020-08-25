An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 11 km WNW of Papayal, Peru at 0518 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 33.21 km, was initially determined to be at 4.0303 degrees south latitude and 80.8246 degrees west longitude.

No casualties or property damages was reported so far. Peru has registered at least five medium earthquakes at magnitude of 5 plus this month.

The latest deadly earthquake rocking the country was on May 27, 2019, which measured at 8 magnitude, killing at least two and injuring 15 others. Enditem