5 arrested in Istanbul during a protest against the Gaza hospital attack

Turkish security forces detained five people for attempting to sneak into the Israeli consulate building here to protest against the deadly attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip, the Istanbul governor’s office announced Wednesday.

A group of citizens gathered in front of the consulate building, and attacked security forces and nearby buildings with stones, sticks, torches and fireworks on late Tuesday night, the office said in a statement.

“In order to prevent any irreparable incidents, our security forces intervened with the group and prevented them from entering the consulate building,” it said.

Five protesters who climbed over the police barrier have been detained, it said, adding that a Turkish citizen who had a heart attack died, and 63 others, including 43 police officers, were wounded during the brawl.

According to Palestinian sources, at least 500 people were killed when a rocket hit the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza on Tuesday evening.

The Gaza-based health ministry said the airstrikes were carried out by Israel, while the Israeli military said the Islamic Jihad organization is responsible for the “failed shooting” that targeted Israel.

The deadly attack prompted protests across Türkiye late Tuesday.