The Nigerian military on Monday confirmed five militants were killed in the latest operation against the Boko Haram group in the country’s northeast region.

Seven people earlier taken into hostage by the Boko Haram group were also rescued during the operation on Sunday at the Hamdaga Makaranta town in Gwoza local government area of the northern state of Borno, said John Enenche, the spokesman for the military, in a statement.

Enenche said the bombardment of the terror group’s location at the Hamdaga Makaranta area of the restive northern state followed credible intelligence on the activities of the terrorists in the area.

Several other Boko Haram militants escaped with gunshot wounds, as troops went on to clear nine identified isolated structures and farmlands suspected to belong to the criminals in the area, he added.

Boko Haram has been trying to establish an Islamist state in northeastern Nigeria since 2009, extending its attacks to countries in the Lake Chad Basin.