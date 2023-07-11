5 children killed, 3 injured in road accident in South Africa

Five children were killed and three others injured in a road accident on Sunday night in Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa, local media reported Monday.

A pickup truck carrying 11 people overturned while traveling on the N1 road in the city, according to local media.

The five children, aged between one and 10, died on the scene and three other people were rushed to hospital for treatment, according to Western Cape provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

“An adult male was arrested and will appear in court once charged,” he was quoted by local media as saying.

This is the third fatal accident involving a pickup truck in about two weeks in the southern part of the country. The other two happened on June 24 and 26, respectively, in the neighboring Eastern Cape province, and claimed 14 lives in total. Enditem