Five people were confirmed dead and one injured following a road accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Nigeria’s southern region on Thursday, said local authorities.

The accident involved two tanker trucks and a bus at the Sagamu Interchange along the expressway, one of the busiest in Nigeria, said the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE).

Following a preliminary investigation, the TRACE said the incident was caused by reckless driving and wrongful overtaking.

Bodies of the victims have been deposited at a morgue, said Babatunde Akinbiyi, spokesman for the road traffic police, adding the survivor was taken for treatment at a nearby hospital.

Further investigation has been launched into the incident.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad condition of roads, and reckless driving. Enditem