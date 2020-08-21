Five people were confirmed dead and one injured following a road accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Nigeria’s southern region on Thursday, said local authorities.
The accident involved two tanker trucks and a bus at the Sagamu Interchange along the expressway, one of the busiest in Nigeria, said the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE).
Following a preliminary investigation, the TRACE said the incident was caused by reckless driving and wrongful overtaking.
Bodies of the victims have been deposited at a morgue, said Babatunde Akinbiyi, spokesman for the road traffic police, adding the survivor was taken for treatment at a nearby hospital.
Further investigation has been launched into the incident.
Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad condition of roads, and reckless driving. Enditem
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505