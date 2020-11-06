Five gunmen were killed following a fierce gunfight with government forces in the restive state of Katsina in northern Nigeria, the military said on Thursday.

In a statement made available to Xinhua, the defense spokesperson John Enenche said troops of the “Operation Hadanrin Daji” also rescued three women and their children at Diskuru village in the Faskari area of Katsina.

Giving an update on various military operations in the country carried out between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4, the military officer said one soldier was killed in an attempt to save one of the rescued nursing mothers in the heat of the encounter.

Enenche said during the period, troops arrested two suspected bandits’ collaborators in the Kankara area of the state, another two bandits in the Maru area of neighboring Zamfara.

He added that the military, working with other security agencies, is committed in their endeavor to end banditry and other sundry crimes in the country.

He assured people of the zone of the military’s commitment to safeguarding their lives and property but urged them to continue to avail the troops with timely and credible information.

Violence from armed groups has been affecting people’s living in the northern part of Nigeria recently, leading to civilian deaths, cattle rustling and kidnapping for ransom.

Nigeria’s military is currently carrying out several operations to rid the region of illegal armed groups.