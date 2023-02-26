5 injured as fuel tanker catches fire in Zambian capital

Five men on Saturday suffered severe burns when a fuel tanker caught fire in Lusaka, the capital of Zambia, the police said.

Danny Mwale, the Deputy Police Spokesperson, said the five men are currently admitted at the country’s highest referral hospital, the University Teaching Hospital, receiving medical attention.

He, however, could not state how the men got burnt but suspected they could have been among people who were looting the fuel.

The incident happened at around 11 a.m. in an industrial area of the Zambian capital when a spare tire of the fuel tanker, carrying 45,000 liters of petrol, hit the ground as it entered its destination where the terrain was not good, Mwale said in a statement.

He said the driver noticed fuel spilling out of the tanker and decided to park the vehicle, and people started looting the fuel, and later a huge fire extensively burnt the truck.

A public minibus, which was standing nearby, also caught fire and got burnt extensively even though all the passengers managed to escape unhurt, Mwale said. Enditem