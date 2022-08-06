5 Kenyan police officers wounded in al-Shabab attack in border region

Five Kenyan police officers were wounded following an attack by al-Shabab militants in Mandera county, northeastern Kenya on Thursday evening.

George Seda, Northeastern Regional Police Commander confirmed on Friday that one of the police officers sustained a gunshot wound on the forehead, while the other four sustained injuries as they jumped out of their patrol vehicles to take cover.

Seda said the security team which was on normal patrol near Elwak town, near the border with Somalia, when they came under attack managed to repulse the attackers.

“The police motor vehicle had its rear screen shattered, exhaust pipe damaged, chassis shot on the left rear tyre area and a bullet hole on the rear roof rails,” Seda said on the phone.

He said the police officers were reinforced by officers from the Kenya Defence Forces and General Service Unit (GSU), a paramilitary police force, in the area.

The attack is the latest such attack in a series that has happened in the past weeks which has disrupted services amid fears they may affect the Aug. 9 polls. Enditem