5 killed, 12 injured in road accident in Nigeria

At least five people were killed early Sunday in a collision involving three vehicles in Nigeria’s southwest region, according to road safety authorities.
The accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway left at least 12 people seriously injured, said the Federal Road Safety Corps in the southwestern state of Ogun. Florence Okpe, a spokeswoman for the agency, said that the collision was caused by a combination of factors, including excessive speeding, a tire blowout, and the loss of control by a truck driver.
The injured were transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment, she added.
Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often attributed to factors such as overloading, poor road conditions and reckless driving.
Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News