5 killed, 12 injured in road accident in Nigeria

At least five people were killed early Sunday in a collision involving three vehicles in Nigeria’s southwest region, according to road safety authorities.

The accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway left at least 12 people seriously injured, said the Federal Road Safety Corps in the southwestern state of Ogun. Florence Okpe, a spokeswoman for the agency, said that the collision was caused by a combination of factors, including excessive speeding, a tire blowout, and the loss of control by a truck driver.

The injured were transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment, she added.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often attributed to factors such as overloading, poor road conditions and reckless driving.