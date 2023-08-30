5 killed, 3 injured in road accident in Zambia

At least five people were killed and three others seriously injured in a road accident in Zambia’s central district of Chisamba, police said Tuesday.
The accident occurred Monday afternoon when the driver of a truck failed to keep to his nearside lane and hit another truck moving in the opposite direction, said Danny Mwale, deputy public relations officer.
He said in a statement that five people were pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital and three people sustained serious injuries.
