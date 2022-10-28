5 killed, 8 injured in road accident in eastern Uganda

Five people were killed and eight others seriously injured when a lorry they were travelling in crashed in the eastern Ugandan district of Ngora late on Wednesday.

In a statement issued here, police said the driver of the lorry failed to negotiate a sharp bend at a bridge along the road, adding that three other people had minor injuries.

The statement also said the lorry was loaded with cattle.

In August, 12 people were killed in eastern Uganda after the driver of a lorry lost control and the vehicle overturned.

Uganda registers some 20,000 road accidents which cause more than 2,000 deaths a year, according to police figures.