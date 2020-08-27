A road accident in Cameroon’s Far North region killed five people and injured several others on Thursday, according to local police.

The accident occurred Thursday morning in the Bidzar locality along the National Road Number One, according to the police said.

Police are still investigating circumstances that led to the tragedy but witnesses said a truck collided head-on with an overloaded-bus, killing five people, including children, on the spot.

Survivors, some of them badly injured, have been sent to hospital, said the police.

Local authorities have ordered an immediate investigation into the accident.