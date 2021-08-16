5 killed in gunmen attack in NW Nigeria

Five people have been killed in a gunmen attack on a village in northwest Nigeria’s Kaduna state, an official said on Sunday.

Samuel Aruwan, the state commissioner of internal security and home affairs, said in a statement on Sunday a group of unidentified gunmen have attacked the Madamai village of Kaura local government area of the state, killing five residents and razing nine houses.

“Acting Governor Hadiza Balarabe has condemned (the attack) as shocking and inhuman,” Aruwan said, without giving further details such as the date when the attack happened.

He said the acting governor directed security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the incident.

Security personnel are conducting patrols in the area, according to Aruwan.

There have been a series of gunmen attacks in Nigeria in recent months, leading to deaths and kidnappings. Enditem