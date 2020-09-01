Suspected members of terror group Boko Haram killed five civilians and injured several others on Monday night in raids on the remote localities of Kouyape and Talakachi of Cameroon’s Far North region, according to local authorities.

In Talakachi, one person was killed and three others injured after the militants attacked the house of a respected community figure, officials said.

In Kouyape, the militants raided a camp for internally displaced persons (IDP) who were asleep, killing four people and wounding several others, according to several security sources, who said the attackers probably used an improvised explosive device on the IDPs.

The attack on the IDPs was the second of its kind in about a month in the volatile region.

In early August, at least 18 IDPs were killed when assailants threw an explosive device, thought to be a grenade, on a site hosting about 800 IDPs near the village of Nguetchewe, in the region, according to Cameroon army.