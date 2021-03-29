Four secondary school students and one bike rider were crushed to death on Monday when a speeding truck wreaked havoc in Nigeria’s southwestern state of Oyo, police said.

The incident occurred along the Iwo road, a busy commercial area in the city of Ibadan, capital of the southern state, said Olugbenga Fadeyi, a spokesman for the police.

Fadeyi told Xinhua that the overspeed driver of the truck had hit the students who were riding on a bike to school in the morning. The truck driver rammed into the students’ bike as he avoided hitting some passing sheep.

The incident caused a riot in the area, as angry students went on the rampage, protesting their schoolmates’ deaths, the police officer said.

“The police have moved to the area, to ensure that lives and prosperity were not vandalized by the angry students,” he said further.

The police have launched a formal investigation into the unfortunate incident, Fadeyi added.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad condition of roads, and reckless driving.