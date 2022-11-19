5 million girls supported to remain in school

The Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED), Ghana has announced its new strategic plan to support five million girls to attend and thrive in school.

The new strategy, which is being rolled out between now to 2025, is designed to engage the services of young women, who had benefitted from CAMFED Ghana support through school to provide social and economic support to the next generation of girls.

Mrs Fairuza Safian, Head of Finance and Operations at COMFED Ghana who announced this, during CAMFED Ghana media partnership meeting held in Tamale, said her outfit had developed the new strategic plan to promote girl-child education in the country.

The meeting was to provide platform for CAMFED Ghana to present its strategic plan as well as other interventions to the media.

It was further to provide the opportunity for networking and collaboration with the media to support girls’ education, women empowerment and job creation.

Mrs Safian said the new strategic plan was to support five million girls to attend and thrive in school whereby young women, who had been supported by CAMFED Ghana through school, would provide social and economic support to the next generation of girls.

She said Scale the Learner Guide Programme was another strategy through which CAMFED Ghana would partner the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to roll out flagship mentoring programme through which young women would lead in providing social support to girls in school.

She added that the next one was to invest in enterprise development strategy to expand young women’s livelihood opportunities and in turn, their capacity to provide economic support to girls, especially in the rural areas.

Mr Samuel Asare-Danquah, Head of Programmes at CAMFED Ghana indicated that the new strategic plan would create educational opportunities for girls and vulnerable boys through secondary education and provide the skills, knowledge and capacity to empower rural civil society, including young women to break the cycle of poverty in their communities.

Mr Christian Zico Agbebo, Programmes Manager at CAMFED Ghana, added that CAMFED had supported 5,999,899 students in school and 599,449 girls have been supported through secondary school with a full CAMFED scholarship.

He added that 2,400 Teacher Mentors had been trained to support girls in 1,189 CAMFED partner schools.

The CAMFED’s vision is for a world in which every child is educated, protected, respected and valued and grows up to turn the tide of poverty.

It is also to create educational opportunities for girls and empower young women to become good leaders in society.