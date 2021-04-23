Just four months after Israel kicked off its vaccination campaign, over 5 million Israelis have received their second coronavirus jab, Health Ministry figures showed on Friday.

In tandem with the campaign’s success, the government has begun gradually easing coronavirus restrictions, especially for those who have been vaccinated and those who recovered from Covid-19.

Since Sunday, a face mask is no longer required outdoors.

The number of seriously ill patients has also fallen dramatically and most recently stood at about 160, compared to the end of January, when there were about 1,200 of them.

Israel, which has a population of 9 million, kicked off its campaign on December 19. Health Minister Yuli Edelstein celebrated the vaccine milestone on Friday, calling it “a huge achievement for the health system and the citizens of Israel.”