5 movies to stream on Showmax this September

Nearly 5 000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods – and imprisoned just as quickly – Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

The #15 biggest blockbuster of 2022, Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson (Fast & Furious) in the title role, which earned him the title of Favourite Movie Actor (for the sixth time) at the Kids’ Choice Awards earlier this year, with the film nominated for Favourite Movie.

People’s Choice nominee Pierce Brosnan (of Mamma Mia! and James Bond fame) and People’s Choice winner Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) play Dr Fate and Atom Smasher, while Quintessa Swindell was nominated for Outstanding Breakthrough Actor at this year’s Black Reel Awards as Cyclone.

Set in Europe in the 1950s, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris tells the enchanting tale of Ada Harris, a seemingly ordinary British housekeeper whose dream to own a couture Christian Dior gown takes her on an extraordinary adventure to Paris.

As Ada, Oscar nominee Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret in The Crown and Cyril in Phantom Thread) earned a Best Actress nomination in the Musical or Comedy category at this year’s Golden Globes. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris was also nominated for a 2023 Oscar and a BAFTA for its costume design, among other accolades.

The stacked cast includes Oscar nominee Isabelle Huppert (Elle, Frankie), BAFTA nominees Jason Isaacs (Mass, Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies) and Anna Chancellor (Fifteen-Love), and Rose Williams (Sanditon), along with award-winning Portuguese actress Alba Baptista (Fatima, Warrior Nun) and French actor Lucas Bravo (Ticket to Paradise, Emily in Paris).

Based on Paul Gallico’s novel Mrs. ‘Arris Goes to Paris and directed and co-written by multiple-award winner Anthony Fabian (Skin), the charming film has a 94% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with RogerEbert.com saying, “This mid-century-set treat is as pretty and heartwarming as you can imagine.”

In Breaking, BAFTA winner John Boyega (They Cloned Tyrone, The Woman King, and Finn in the Star Wars movies) stars as real-life Marine Corps veteran Brian Brown-Easley. Financially desperate, denied support from Veterans Affairs and running out of options, Brown-Easley takes a bank and several of its employees hostage, setting the stage for a tense confrontation with the police.

At this year’s Black Reel awards, Boyega and his late co-star, five-time Emmy nominee Michael Kenneth Williams (Lovecraft Country, The Night Of, The Wire), are nominated for Outstanding Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actor respectively. The ensemble cast also won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award at the Sundance Film Festival.

The movie has an 81% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Hollywood Reporter calling it, “A chilling and heartbreaking portrait of a man teetering on the brink of despair.”

Five-time Black Reel nominee Nicole Beharie (Miss Juneteenth) and Screen Actors Guild winner Selenis Leyva (Creed III, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Gloria in Orange Is the New Black) co-star, along with the likes of five-time Emmy nominee Connie Britton (The White Lotus, Nashville) and Teen Choice nominee Jeffrey Donovan (Sicario, Fargo).

Significant Other follows a young couple who take a remote backpacking trip through the Pacific Northwest. Things take a dark turn after a strange meteor strike, as they realise they may not be alone in the woods…

Fangoria Chainsaw winner Maika Monroe (Independence Day: Resurgence, It Follows) and Emmy nominee Jake Lacy (A Friend of the Family, The White Lotus) co-star.

New York Times’ tantalising review calls the mystery “a rich and eventful ride; one plot development in particular hits with such surprise that it catches the audience far more unawares than the characters.”

REDEEMING LOVE | Stream now

Filmed in Cape Town, Redeeming Love is a 16LSVD Christian romantic drama based on Francine Rivers’ bestselling novel of the same name, which was in turn inspired by the Biblical story of Hosea.

Set against the backdrop of the California Gold Rush in the Old West, the story follows Angel, a beautiful but brutalised sex worker in the town of Pair-a-Dice, and Michael, a farmer who has asked God to send him a wife. Sold into prostitution as a child, Angel knows nothing but abuse and betrayal. Can her heart ever be mended?

Abigail Cowen (Bloom in Fate: The Winx Saga, and Dorcas in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) stars as Angel, with Tom Lewis (Gentleman Jack’s Thomas Sowden) as Michael. The cast also includes BAFTA nominee Logan Marshall-Green (Lou, Prometheus, Big Sky), nine-time Teen Choice Award winner Nina Dobrev (Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce in The Vampire Diaries), People’s Choice Award nominee Eric Dane (Euphoria, Grey’s Anatomy), Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Derry Girls), and Teen Choice nominee Famke Janssen (X-Men’s Jean Grey, GoldenEye’s Xenia Onatopp), plus a host of familiar local faces, like SAFTA winner Brandon Auret (Still Breathing, Elysium) and Martial Batchamen Tchana (Jean-Luc in Tali’s Baby Diary).

Redeeming Love earned its composers, Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian (Yellowstone, 1883), a nomination for Best Original Score for a Drama Film at the 2023 Movie Music UK Awards, as well as a Gospel Music Association Dove Award for Inspirational Film of the Year.