5 Perish in Guinean Banned Gold Mine Collapse

The collapse of a gold mine, which has been banned from production, caused a provisional toll of 5 deaths, in the prefecture of Siguiri, (north-east), according to a source medical contact Thursday.

The five bodies of the victims were all extracted from the basement this Thursday, thanks to excavation operations started since Wednesday evening, the date of the collapse.

The deceased people were in the middle of gold extraction activity in the Amina mining site.

The latest news is that excavations are continuing in the hope of finding other victims in the basement following the tragedy.

Anarchic and unregulated exploitation have led to landslides causing loss of human life in the prefecture of Siguiri, considered the gold zone par excellence of Guinea.